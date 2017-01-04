Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The inauguration is going to be lit -- or at least that’s what one organization believes.

The DC Cannabis Coalition said it will hand out 4,200 joints of marijuana for free on Inauguration Day in Washington.

The coalition told WUSA9 that it’s an effort to promote the legalization of marijuana. It will start handing out the joints at 8 a.m. on the west side of Dupont Circle.

“The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," said Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, an organization that helped pass Initiative 71 in the district.

Initiative 71 made it legal to possess 2 ounces or less of marijuana, to grow it and to give it away, but it is still illegal to sell it. The big marijuana giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on D.C. ground and no money is accepted in exchange for the weed.

After picking up their joints, the activists will march on the National Mall to demand federal legalization of recreational marijuana use.

Users will be encouraged to light up about four minutes into Trump's inaugural address at noon EST.