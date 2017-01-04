× Dozens of flights to and from Denver International Airport delayed, cancelled due to snow storm

DENVER — Dozens of flights to and from Denver International Airport are delayed or canceled due to the winter storm hitting Colorado.

At 3 p.m., the airport was experiencing average departure delays of about 30 minutes, according to FlightAware.

Southwest, Delta, United, Lufthansa, Alaska Airlines, and several smaller carriers were reporting delays for flights departing Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Frontier and United have canceled multiple flights departing from Denver Wednesday afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday morning, Frontier Airlines proactively canceled nearly two dozen flights for Wednesday and Thursday.

Other airlines, including United, GoJet, SkyWest and Virgin American, began to cancel flights as the storm neared.

The cancellations are expected to increase as the snow moves into the area.

“Denver International Airport is expecting snow throughout the day on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5. The current forecast calls for up to 11 inches of snow through Thursday afternoon,” the airport stated on FlyDenver.com.

Airport officials said some airlines, including United, Delta and Southwest, are offering change-fee waivers.

As for arrivals, United, Southwest, Frontier, Air Canada, Lufthansa, American, Qantas, British Airways and several other carriers are anticipating delays.

United has already canceled several flights scheduled to arrive in Denver Wednesday afternoon and evening.