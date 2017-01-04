× DPD making ‘philosophical’ changes to Use of Force Policy

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is making numerous “philosophical” changes and policy modifications, officials announced Wednesday.

The department released its overhauled Use of Force Policy on Wednesday for public review.

The policy outlines when it is acceptable for officers to “control options” such as restraint techniques, batons, chemical agents, Tasers, service dogs and deadly force.

The policy states that the goal is “force avoidance” and that de-escalation is a core component. Instead of focusing on quickly taking control of a situation, officers will be encouraged to slow down, when possible, to evaluate the situation and consider their resources and options.

Chief Robert White explained the emphasis is switching from considering whether the use of force is justifiable to considering whether it will result in the best outcome.

“There has been a sustained demand for a change in the method traditional policing is accomplished,” Chief White stated. “Keeping in line with our mission of operating a police agency with a focus on preventing crime in a respectful manner, demonstrating that everyone matters, we continue to make numerous philosophical and policy modifications consistent with our mission.”

That could impact the way officers enforce other policies, all the way down to parking citations.

Chief White told FOX31 Denver, for example, it could mean approaching a driver who has parked too far from the curb and asking them to move the vehicle rather than waiting until the driver leaves and issuing a citation.

The draft Use of Force Policy provides officers with a decision-making model that includes a threshold for deciding whether to apply force based on the concepts of authority, necessity, reasonableness, and appropriateness.

The draft policy also includes the consideration of time, distance, and cover when a police action is necessary, which should make it safer for officers, according to the statement released by the department.

“In the past, officers were trained to quickly take control of a situation, sometimes at the expense of the desired outcome,” officials stated. “The time, distance, cover principle allows for officers to slow down when possible to evaluate the situation, consider resources before engaging a possible suspect, keep a safe distance, and allow for additional officers to arrive.”

The policy is in draft form until after the entire community has ample time to review it and make suggestions. Community members are encouraged to review the policy at www.denvergov.org/police and send feedback to DPDPlanning@denvergov.org before Feb. 5.