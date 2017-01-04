Coroner identifies child pulled from pond as missing 6-year-old David Puckett

AURORA, Colo. — The body of a child pulled from an icy pond at an Aurora park was identified as that of missing 6-year-old David Puckett, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The body was pulled from the pond at Olympic Park at East Yale Avenue and South Chambers Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the fourth day in the search for David, who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

The pond is about a quarter-mile from the family’s home.

The coroner found the boy had no traumatic injuries. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Aurora police chief Nick Metz said at a news conference Tuesday that while there was no positive identification made, David’s family had been informed.

Metz said Tuesday a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine what happened. Although the area around the pond is being treated as a crime scene, there are no indications to believe it’s anything but an accident, Metz said.

Metz said more than 150 personnel from numerous law enforcement agencies and more than 200 volunteers helped search for the boy.

Bloodhounds were brought in by Search and Dog Rescue Dogs of the United States early in the investigation, but a speciality dog trained to find humans by the specific scent indicated an interest around the pond.

Firefighters went into the water Tuesday morning and found the body, Metz said.

He added the area had been heavily searched since Saturday, but there were no indications of broken ice.

“Even the family members said they had gone around it and didn’t see anything,” Metz said.

A $10,000 reward was offered for locating David. The search ramped up Monday after an Amber Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Staff returned to David’s school at Dartmouth Elementary on Tuesday from winter break and students returned Wednesday. Grief counselors will be provided to anyone at the school, Aurora Public Schools said.