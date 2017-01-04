Aurora police officers lay wreath by pond where David Puckett was found

AURORA, Colo. — After three days of searching for a 6-year-old boy missing from Aurora, dive teams found the body of David Puckett in an icy pond at a park not far from his house.

On Wednesday, 40 members for the Aurora Police Department gathered by the pond at Olympic Park to lay a wreath in David’s memory.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz spoke directly to David’s mother and family, offering sympathy and support as they try to cope with the unexpected tragedy.

“I want you to know on behalf of the Aurora Police Department how devastated we are, how sad we are. We are mourning with you. We can’t imagine what you’re going through right now. Can’t even come close to imagining it,” Chief Metz said. “But I want you know that over these last few days, members of the Aurora Police Department and so many other officers really wanted to help you find David. A lot of people put a lot of effort it. Obviously it wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for. But we want you to know that this wreath is just a small token of our sympathy. We are here for you.”

Metz said more than 150 personnel from numerous law enforcement agencies and more than 200 volunteers helped search for the boy. Search teams used bloodhounds, a helicopter and even drones to try to find David.

Staff returned to David’s school at Dartmouth Elementary on Tuesday from winter break and students returned Wednesday. Grief counselors will be provided to anyone at the school, Aurora Public Schools said.

There is no online fundraising account for David’s family. The only donation method authorized by the family is a memorial fund that has been set up in David’s name.

If you would like to make a donation, here is the account information:

The David Puckett Memorial Fund

Space Age Federal Credit Union

Account Number 84527

3005 South Parker Road #C-300

Aurora, CO 80014