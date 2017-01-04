After December debacle, Frontier cancels flights ahead of winter storm; other airlines follow suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Frontier Airlines announced the cancellation of nearly two dozen flights for Wednesday and Thursday to and from Denver International Airport ahead of a winter storm expected to hit Colorado.

The proactive move follows major issues the airline faced after a winter storm in Denver that sparked the cancellation of a number of flights and hundreds of lost bags ahead of Christmas.

RELATED: Flight status at DIA

Anyone with tickets for travel on Wednesday or Thursday can make one itinerary change without being charged a fee, the airline said. Travel must be completed by Jan. 27. Any flights that are canceled are subject to a refund.

The cancellations are expected to increase as the snow moves into the area.

Other airlines, including GoJet, SkyWest and Virgin American, began to cancel flights as the storm neared. Airport officials said some airlines are offering change-fee waivers.

Frontier admitted fault and repeatedly apologized for several canceled flights and lost bags after a storm hit Dec. 16-17, ticking off thousands of customers who were left stranded at the airport as the airline worked to get operations back to normal.

Frontier said it was impacted more than other airlines because Denver is its largest operation. It said stranded crews in different cities and crews that had reached their flight time limits were also to blame.

A number of passengers vented at the airline, saying while flights show to be on time, only after getting through security does it show otherwise.

It led to scathing criticism by the pilots union of Frontier management, saying the airline "fell flat on its face." In another statement, the union described the situation as a "meltdown."

Wednesday's cancellations of flights into DIA include those coming from Atlanta (423); Chicago O'Hare (1285); Dallas-Fort Worth (131); Madison, Wis. (163); Houston (251); Orange County, Calif. (266); Orlando, Fla. (671); Phoenix (756); Portland, Ore. (794); Salt Lake City (580); Tampa, Fla. (293); Washington National (719);

Cancellations of flights from DIA include those going to Atlanta (424); Chicago O'Hare (1282); Dallas-Fort Worth (124); Houston (248); Madison, Wis. (162); Orange County, Calif. (265); Orlando, Fla. (686); Portland, Ore. (793); Salt Lake City (575);

Thursday's cancellations are flights from DIA to Tampa, Fla. (300) and Washington National (722).