9Lives, EverPet, Special Killty canned cat food recalled

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food. It’s possible the cat food has low levels of Vitamin B1 or thiamine.

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. Cats need thiamine in their diets. If they don’t have it, they can have gastrointestinal or neurological issues.

Symptoms of a thiamine deficiency include wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Take your cat to the veterinarian if it shows these symptoms. If treated properly, the deficiency is reversible.

The impacted canned cat food was sold between Dec. 20 and Tuesday.

Cat food flavors that are part of the recall include 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, and Special Kitty Super Supper.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a full list of the recalled products.

Anyone with the affected products can call 1-800-828-9980.