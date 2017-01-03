× World’s oldest known killer whale, Granny, is believed to have died

The world’s oldest known killer whale hasn’t been seen since October and is believed to have died.

The whale, affectionately known as Granny, was estimated to be about 105 years old. Her official name was J2.

So sad. World's oldest know Killer Whale Orca J2, known as Granny is presumed dead at 105yo. She swam the oceans before the Titanic. RIP 🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/ECbq6dlQd0 — Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 3, 2017

The Center for Whale Research (CRW) has been studying Granny since 1976.

“Well, we knew this day would come, and each year that she returned with the rest of J pod brought us closer to this inevitable moment,” the CWR posted on Facebook Monday. “With heavy hearts we have to say goodbye to yet another southern resident, perhaps the most loved and known to all and the oldest orca to date: J2 also known as Granny.”

Researchers last spotted Granny near San Juan Island, which between Seattle and Vancouver. She was with members of the southern resident killer whale (SRKW) community.

“I last saw her on October 12, 2016 as she swam north in Haro Strait far ahead of the others,” researcher Ken Balcomb wrote. “Perhaps other dedicated whale-watchers have seen her since then, but by year’s end she is officially missing from the SRKW population, and with regret we now consider her deceased.”

