Swastikas found on playground equipment at Longmont park

LONGMONT, Colo. — Several swastikas were carved into playground equipment at Loomiller Park that were discovered Monday morning by State Rep. Jonathan Singer, the Longmont Times-Call reported.

Singer posted the photos to his Facebook page after he and his wife, Allison Barrett, took their 16-month-old daughter on a walk through the park at 1700 11th Ave.

At least four swastikas were carved into the equipment, including one in the middle of a slide.

Singer contacted the city, which sent crews to repair the damage.

“They were very visible,” Singer told the newspaper. “Honestly, I was really shocked.”

Singer later tweeted his thanks to the city and Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett for acting quickly in response to the swastikas .

Thank you @cityoflongmont @DAGarnett for acting quickly in the face of hate. Let's make 2017 the year mover from #bystander2upstander https://t.co/BkjH5NDdXC — Jonathan Singer (@Singer4Colorado) January 3, 2017