Storm bringing snow, bitter cold to metro Denver; Heavy snow in mountains

DENVER -- A strong storm is bringing snow and bitter cold to metro Denver, the Front Range and much of Colorado during the next two days.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the foothills and neighborhoods on the west side of Denver through Thursday afternoon.

Snow is expected to begin during the afternoon Wednesday. The evening drive may be a little slick.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight through Thursday morning before tapering off Thursday afternoon. Expect about 4-8″ of snow around metro Denver with more possible in the foothills.

Mountains: Snow fell much of the day Tuesday in the mountains and the next round of mountain snow was expected to start overnight into Wednesday delivering a 2-6″ of snow by morning.

On and off heavy snow will continue from there all the way through Thursday night/Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches have been put into effect throughout the mountains with many areas expecting 2 feet of snow. Some high mountain passes will have the potential to reach the 3-foot mark.

