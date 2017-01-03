4 businesses broken into on South Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four businesses were broken into on South Broadway in attempted smash-and-grabs on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

One of the businesses hit was marijuana dispensary The Green Depot at 2020 S. Broadway. Windows were smashed, but the owner and police said no product or cash were taken.

Four men were seen on surveillance video going through the business.

Three businesses were hit at 303 S. Broadway. A Subway restaurant and a Cost Cutters salon had smashed windows, but it appeared nothing had been taken.

An attempted burglary was also made at a UPS store at the same location, but it only had a cracked window.

The burglaries happened within hours of each other, police said.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.