According to a recent survey, nearly 40% of all engagements take place between November and February. What if you`re expecting a diamond ring and a proposal hasn't happened yet? Local professional matchmaker Racheal Hartman from "It`s Just Lunch," stopped by to discuss how couples can start the difficult conversation about what`s next and how to re-adjust expectations.

