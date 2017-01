× Semi crash closes both directions of I-70 near Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-70 near Silverthorne Tuesday night forcing the closure of the highway in both directions.

I70 in Silverthorne at the tunnel closed both directions for a semi rollover. pic.twitter.com/RraFw9wjWA — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 4, 2017

There was no word on the condition of the driver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation expected there would be an extended closure of I-70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel and from Silverthorne.