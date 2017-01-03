Search for missing 6-year-old boy in Aurora enters fourth day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The search for a missing 6-year-old boy entered its fourth day Tuesday with no hard clues on his whereabouts.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for locating David Puckett, who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

The search ramped up Monday after an Amber Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Vehicles leaving the south Aurora neighborhood at the center of the search near Olympic Park (15501 E Yale Ave.) were stopped at checkpoints, while bloodhounds were working and federal agents canvassed the area.

A command center has been set up at David's school, Dartmouth Elementary. On Tuesday morning, officers with the Aurora Police Department and FBI agents were stopping vehicles in front of the school, looking in trunks and asking if anyone has seen the boy.

Staff members return from winter break on Tuesday and students on Wednesday, and grief counselors will be made available, Aurora Public Schools said.

Police are also talking to known sex offenders in the area. The boy's family is fully cooperating and the home has been searched several times, police said.

At least 10 federal, state and local agencies have been helping search for the boy, who is under 4-foot and weighs 55 pounds. Police said the search is still focused on a 2.5 mile-radius area.

The public is being asked to search their properties, sheds, garages, abandoned cars -- anywhere a small boy could hide.

Several volunteers helped search for the boy on Sunday, but police have said the public's help searching in the area isn't needed because of the large presence of law enforcement and the use of bloodhounds.

Three tip lines are set up for the case: 303-739-1865, 303-739-1868 and 303-739-1870. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 720-913-7867.