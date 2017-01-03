× Radiohead, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella in 2017

Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar will be the headliners of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The lineup at the annual festival also includes Lorde, xx, Bastille, Bon Iver, Future, New Order, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Father John Misty, Schoolboy Q, DJ Shadow.

Passes go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. MST.

The performances are scheduled for Friday, April 14; Saturday, April 15; Sunday, April 16; Friday, April 21; Saturday, April 22; and Sunday, April 23.

The festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, which is about 130 miles east of Los Angeles.