Power Toothpaste

Introducing the world`s first caffeinated toothpaste. This "Power Energy Toothpaste" will help you get going even before your morning coffee because as soon as you start brushing, the caffeine absorbs directly through your gums. Here to tell us more was the founder and inventor of Power Energy Toothpaste, Ian Nappier.
