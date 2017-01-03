Police want help finding pickup, driver in pedestrian hit-and-run

DENVER — The Denver Police Department asked the public for help finding a white pickup truck and its driver following a hit-and-run crash on December 30.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the collision that happened at 7:05 p.m. Friday at 24th and California streets.

The pedestrian was left injured in the northeast bound lane of California Street, police said.

The pickup has a white shell over the bed.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by alerting police through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.