Police want help finding pickup, driver in pedestrian hit-and-run

Posted 3:26 pm, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:34PM, January 3, 2017
Surveillance image of hit-and-run pickup truck. Photo courtesy: Denver Police Department

DENVER — The Denver Police Department asked the public for help finding a white pickup truck and its driver following a hit-and-run crash on December 30.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the collision that happened at 7:05 p.m. Friday at 24th and California streets.

The pedestrian was left injured in the northeast bound lane of California Street, police said.

The pickup has a white shell over the bed.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by alerting police through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.