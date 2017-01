× National Western Stock Show cancels annual parade due to extreme cold, snow

The National Western Stock Show has canceled their annual Stock Show Parade through downtown Denver.

Announcement: Stock Show Parade (1/5) canceled due to the weather and concern for animal safety — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 3, 2017

The parade was scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday.

The temperature in Denver is expected to top out at 8 degrees and we could see up to 8 inches of snow, according to Meteorologist Matt Makens.

See the full forecast here.

There are no plans to reschedule the parade.