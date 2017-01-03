× Mother in viral child abuse video to be sentenced Tuesday

GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County mother who pleaded guilty after a video allegedly showed her abusing her 2-year-old son went viral will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Katrina Kennedy-Flores, 26, of Lochbuie pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child abuse in October. She faces up to two years in the county jail.

The video went viral in May. The woman who recorded the 16-minute video said Kennedy-Flores hit her 2-year-old son, shook him violently and threatened to kill him.

In the video, shot in April, the child is seen crying and Kennedy-Flores is seen throwing something into a playpen. Kennedy-Flores can be heard accusing the toddler of losing a cellphone charger.

Kennedy-Flores was arrested in May and charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse, and the judge ordered her to have no contact with her son. In August, a judge granted her supervised visitation in a therapeutic setting.

The boy was placed in the care of Kennedy-Flores’s younger half-sister, Nicole.

“I confronted her. I was like what is wrong with you, like you really did this over a charger?” Nicole said after she said she watched the video online.

After the video was posted, viewers shared their outrage in hundreds of Facebook messages, comments and emails.

The video inspired a group of strangers who found each other on Facebook to try to change the punishment for child abuse. They want child abuse to be a felony charge instead of a misdemeanor.