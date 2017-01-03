McCormick’s Fish House out at Oxford Hotel in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Since 1987, before LoDo was called LoDo, McCormick's Fish House Restaurant has called the historic Oxford Hotel in Denver home.

But after of years of declining sales, McCormick's closed it's doors for business.

A new steak house by the name of Urban Farmer will be moving in. "It's a modern steakhouse. We do everything farm to table. We also have an in-house butcher shop. We butcher all of our animals, whole animals, and we do all our dry aging in-house," said Peter Karpinski, Sage Restaurant Group co-founder.

But is there room for yet another steak house in Denver? "Yeah, right? There are so many steak houses in Denver. There are a lot of steak houses in every city in America right now. But I've always said it's far from reaching the saturation point," Karpinski said.

But what about the famed and historic Cruise Room Bar located next to McCormick's in the Oxford. Is that next?

"You've got nothing to worry about the Cruise Room. The interior of that space is protected. It's on the National Registry of Historic Places," Karpinski explained. "You really can't do anything with it."

