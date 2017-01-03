Body found inside vehicle in Commerce City canal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was found dead in a pickup truck that was discovered upside down in a canal on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A construction worker found the vehicle in the canal at East 112th Avenue and Potomac Street about 10:30 a.m.

A man was found inside the vehicle and there were no other victims, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Crews are investigating how the vehicle got into the canal. There is no estimate for how long the truck has been in the canal.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.