There`s a new movie that`s hitting theaters next month. We`re talking about The Lego Batman Movie. This time Bruce Wayne is fighting the criminals of Gotham City and raising a boy he adopted. It`s in theaters February 10th. But, we were lucky enough to have some of the characters join us. Welcome Batman, Batgirl and Robin!

http://www.legobatman.com/