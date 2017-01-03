× Former Jefferson County District Attorney Scott Storey arrested for DUI

LITTLETON, Colo. — Former First Judicial District Attorney Scott Storey was arrested on New Year’s Eve on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court records.

Storey, who served two terms as district attorney for Jefferson and Gilpin counties, was cited for a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning by the Littleton Police Department, according to court records.

The 69-year-old was elected district attorney in 2004 and stepped down at the end of 2012 because of term limits. He then became a part-time deputy district attorney.

Court records indicate officers responded to a car crash about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Santa Fe Drive.

Storey was arrested at the scene and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.