Family still hoping for justice 3 years after grandmother and grandson murdered

DENVER -- It’s an annual occurrence on January 3. Denver Metro Crime Stoppers sends out a bulletin asking for anyone with information to call in, while the Gonzales family gathers at the grave sites and prays for justice.

“It’ll be closure to us and peace to them,” the victims' relative Sam Ruiz said. “We’ll get that monster – whoever did it, he or she – off the street.”

50-year-old Rae Lynn and 2-year-old Fabian Gonzales were stabbed to death three years ago in their Adams County apartment.

“Not a day goes by when a tear doesn’t come out of my eyes wondering what happened in that house,” said another relative while visiting the grave site. “What happened to my auntie?”

The Gonzales family spent the third anniversary of that tragic day the same way they spent the last one, together at the grave.

“This day in particular just brings back so many memories for everyone,” Ruiz said. “We just try not to dread that they are gone but celebrate their lives.”

Fabian and his grandmother were murdered on January 3, 2014 at their apartment at 66th Place and Federal Bouldevard. The family says three years later they still don’t know of any leads or suspects.

The crime is still unsolved, but the Gonzales family holds hope for justice.

“Somebody is out there living that took the lives of two innocent victims,” Ruiz said. “Somebody out there has to know something.”

The family has offered a cash reward for anyone with information. They have also set up a GoFundMe account to try and raise the $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward.