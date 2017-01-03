If you are looking to get fit this New Year but can’t decide what gym or studio will be best for you, you might want to check out this hot new trend. Gymfinite allows you to check out seven different gyms a week. Seth Finley, the founder of Gymfinite, joined us to talk about the benefits. Seth and Gymfinite are offering companies who have between 5 to 5000 employees a free set up in January and February. Just mention Colorado’s best when you call Gymfinite at 888-275-4414 or go to gymfinite.com.
Experience a Different Gym Every Day !
-
Shape Fitness Wear
-
Great gifts for new parents and young kids
-
Skirt Sports Fall Fashion
-
Hear better today
-
Get back into the conversation with High Tech Hearing Aids
-
-
Improve your hearing with High Tech Hearing Aids
-
Cute Sports Bra Trend
-
New body for the holidays
-
From studio to street with Soybu
-
Broadway performers hit the gym
-
-
Harry Potter Workout
-
Prostate Cancer Survivor’s Strong Message
-
American Furniture Warehouse – Small Spaces