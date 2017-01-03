× Detectives look for snowboarder who allegedly crashed into skier at Keystone

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a snowboarder who allegedly crashed into a skier at Keystone.

The skier, Jenny Elma, underwent surgery on Tuesday night. Doctors said Elma’s leg was broken in several places and one of her joints exploded. In total, doctors put 13 screws in her leg during a five-hour surgery Tuesday.

Elma’s boyfriend, Stu Press, said the snowboarder responsible for the crash needs to step up.

“We would like him to come forward and be an honest person and do the right thing,” said Press.

Press and Elma were skiing at Keystone on Monday. The two were headed down their last run of the day when Press said the snowboarder struck Elma. Press said the snowboarder had caught a lip and was airborne when he slammed into Elma. Press said Elma skidded down the mountain with the snowboarder on top for her before finally coming to a stop.

“It’s a sinking feeling, especially when you hear her scream, you know she’s hurt. She has a pretty high pain tolerance so when I hear that scream, it’s sickening,” said Press.

Press said the snowboarder stuck around for a few minutes, but when he realized the extent of Elma’s injuries, he took off.

“In the heat of the moment I think there was a lot of fear in his mind,” said Press.

According to the Ski Safety Act, people involved in an accident on the mountain in which someone is injured must stay on scene and give their information to ski patrol or a ski area operator. Now the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Press hopes the snowboarder’s unique helmet will help track him down. He was wearing a black RuRoc RG1-DX Inferno helmet with red detailing. The snowboarder was also wearing khaki snow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wagner with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 970-423-8913.