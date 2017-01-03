Concerns raised over Colorado’s Amber Alert procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The body believed to be of a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy was found in an icy Aurora pond Tuesday. The multi-day search for David Puckett, which prompted a delayed Amber Alert, is sparking new questions over how officials determine which cases qualify for the alert.

It appears the issued Amber Alert would not have helped young David, but what’s concerning to many FOX31 viewers is that it took nearly two days for an alert to be issued.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially denied the Aurora Police Department’s Amber Alert request but eventually granted it.

The search for David Puckett started New Year’s Eve. It received an Amber Alert on January 2, 2017. The alert, effective in many ways, lit up smart phones and highway message boards across Colorado.

“That also brings a level of national exposure -- just helping us find David,” said Aurora police officer Crystal McCoy on Monday.

Aurora Police said its original Amber Alert request was denied by the CBI because there was no evidence of an abduction. After public pressure, CBI decided to issue the alert. In a statement released on Monday, the bureau said the reasoning was “out of an abundance of caution.”

State law is not very clear on procedure, giving local police the power to determine if a case poses a credible threat while also allowing the CBI to establish its own rules and criteria.

“There needs to be a consistent standard,” State Rep. Justin Everett of Jefferson County said. “It seems like this is just a simple interpretation of what the law is.”

The law says an “'abducted child' means a child whose whereabouts are unknown”—language that is interpreted by different people in different ways.

Everett, an influential member of the House’s Public Health Care and Human Services Committee, said the system should trust local police to make a determination of danger on a case-by-case basis -- whether an abduction has occurred or not.

“I think law enforcement, working with the CBI, [could determine] what would be a slight rule change to maybe make this a little bit more efficient and a little bit more effective, and obviously save a few more kids-- I think that would be the best route to go first,” Everett said.

If the CBI does not act to improve its rules, Everett said that is possibly where the legislature needs to intervene.

The lawmaker also said Amber Alerts need to be reserved for truly dangerous situations. Every time a child runs away from home isn’t necessarily reason enough for a statewide alert.

“Through public pressure, I think this would be a simple rule change initiated by the CBI,” said Everett.

Late Tuesday, State Rep. Lois Landgraf of Fountain said she agreed with Everett's approach and ideas.

FOX31 asked CBI how many previous Amber Alerts have been issued without evidence of an abduction, but a spokeswoman for the bureau was unable to provide FOX31 with that information late Tuesday. FOX31 also requested an interview with the CBI director on Tuesday, but he was unavailable.