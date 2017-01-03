× Carbon monoxide sends 3 people to the hospital

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three people at a home in Commerce City were sent to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday.

Someone called 911 to report at sick person at the home on Laurel Drive, according to the South Adams Fire Department. That’s near East 88th Avenue and Interstate 76.

When paramedics arrived, the carbon monoxide detector in the ambulance started going off. It’s not clear whether there was a working carbon monoxide detector in the home.

There were four people in the home at the time. One person refused treatment, but three others were taken to the hospital.

Xcel Energy was at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to investigate the cause.