Beware fake weather news

DENVER – Winter brings with it social media users hungry for clicks, likes, and shares. Beware of unrealistic snow forecast maps from unknown users and non-experts. Don’t fall for the click-bait.

Fake weather news can put people’s safety in jeopardy and it wastes everyone’s time. The National Weather Service started a new campaign called, “Care before you Share.” See graphic #1 above. They suggest that social media users make sure the source of the forecast is reliable and accurate. Know who made the forecast.

Just this week click-hungry users started posting computer model generated snow forecasts maps showing heavy snow for Atlanta, GA. See graphic #2 in the gallery. The moral of the story is this: A computer model is not an official forecast. There are dozens of different computer model iterations generated 24/7. Computer models are a guide and not the final forecast. Meteorologists consider many variables besides a single weather model when producing a final forecast.