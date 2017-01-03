Body believed to be of missing 6-year-old Aurora boy found in park pond

Beware fake weather news

Posted 10:16 am, January 3, 2017, by

DENVER –  Winter brings with it social media users hungry for clicks, likes, and shares.  Beware of unrealistic snow forecast maps from unknown users and non-experts.  Don’t fall for the click-bait.

Fake weather news can put people’s safety in jeopardy and it wastes everyone’s time.  The National Weather Service started a new campaign called, “Care before you Share.”  See graphic #1 above.  They suggest that social media users make sure the source of the forecast is reliable and accurate.  Know who made the forecast.

Just this week click-hungry users started posting computer model generated snow forecasts maps showing heavy snow for Atlanta, GA.  See graphic #2 in the gallery.  The moral of the story is this: A computer model is not an official forecast.  There are dozens of different computer model iterations generated 24/7.  Computer models are a guide and not the final forecast.  Meteorologists consider many variables besides a single weather model when producing a final forecast.