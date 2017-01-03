Baggage handler survives 90-minute flight while locked in cargo hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A baggage handler survived a 90-minute flight after getting trapped in the compartment of a plane on a flight from North Carolina to Washington.

Airport workers at Dulles International Airport opened the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday afternoon to find the baggage handler, 45-year-old Reginald Gaskin.

Radio traffic about the flight suggested the baggage handler was accidentally locked in the cargo area.

The plane, United Express Flight 6060 that was operated by Mesa Airlines, reached an altitude of 27,000 feet, but Gaskin was not injured.

"I thank God. He was with me," Gaskin told The Washington Post.