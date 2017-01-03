6 teens arrested in sexual assault of juvenile female in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six teens accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female in Colorado Springs have been arrested.

The assault allegedly occurred on Dec. 20, 2016.

The alleged victim reported being sexually assaulted by “multiple males” at a home in the 4000 block of Tappan Drive, according to a statement released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The same day, detectives arrested four suspects: 19-year-old Jacolby Williams, 18-year-old Clarence Williams, 19-year-old Tommy Williams and a 16 year old male.

Detectives later identified two additional suspects: 18-year-old Tyron Williams and 19-year-old James Williams. They were arrested on Jan. 2.

Police did not say whether the suspects are related.

All the suspects are being held for investigation of sexual assault.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.