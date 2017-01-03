This week is all about creating a plan for all that weight loss motivation. If you are looking for change and we mean real change you might want to consider the 12 week Project Alpha Fitness Transformation System. Ryan White, Musclemania Pysique and Classic Pro Champ is the creator of the program. It includes a nutrition plan, supplements and a workout plan. He is offering it to Colorado's Best Viewers for $47. It is regularly $300. Go to Alpha.Ironwarriors.Fit or call 303-345-7998. Watch the segment to see his workout secrets.
Real transformations for 2017
-
Med-Fit weight loss tip
-
Unique To Colorado: CorePower Yoga
-
Bride ‘ashamed’ of proposal pictures loses 110 pounds before wedding
-
Broncos outdoor training at Mile High
-
“Slim in 6” Star trains a new crowd
-
-
Ask The Trainer: Complete Lower Body Workout With Exercise Bands
-
Ask The Trainer: Avoiding Holiday Bulge
-
Fitness Wish List 2016
-
Harry Potter Workout
-
Ask The Trainer: Full Body 30 Minute Routine
-
-
Monkey Bar Workout
-
Your Ultimate Pumpkin Workout
-
Heavy metal for the ladies