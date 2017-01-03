× 4 killed in plane crash on trip from Arizona to Telluride

DENVER — An airplane with two adults and two children on board that was bound for Telluride was found crashed near Payson, Arizona Tuesday.

Missing Telluride-bound aircraft found near Payson, AZ, all 4 occupants (2 adults, 2 children) found dead. https://t.co/jtXfUFDFdB #azplane — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 3, 2017

The plane left Scottsdale, Arizona Monday morning. A woman called San Miguel County, Colorado emergency dispatchers saying she was concerned that her family members had not yet arrived in Telluride.

“The pilot of the Cessna 210 aircraft did not file a flight plan, and the parties had not been heard from,” a statement from the San Miguel County sheriff’s office said.

“A cell phone was pinged and deputies, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety ranger helicopter and the Air Force Civil Air Patrol located the downed aircraft northwest of Washington Park, north of Payson, Arizona at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday,” a press release from the Gila County, Arizona sheriff’s office said.

The private plane went down with a 31-year-old woman, her 44-year-old husband and his two daughters from a previous marriage. They were 12 and 14 years old.

San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, “Our thoughts are with the families of the individuals that perished in this tragic accident.”