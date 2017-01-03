3 former Broncos players among NFL 2017 Hall of Fame finalists

NEW YORK — Three great players who spent time with the Denver Broncos were named as finalists Tuesday for the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame.

The team’s all-time leading rusher, Terrell Davis, was among the group of 15 finalists. He played for Denver from 1995 to 2001. During his seven seasons, Davis ran for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was part of two Broncos teams that won Super Bowls.

Humbled and honored to be selected as a Pro Football HOF finalist. #HOF2017 — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) January 4, 2017

Safety John Lynch joined the Broncos from 2004-07 after playing for Tampa Bay from 1993-2003. He was a third-round draft choice who was instrumental in the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl in 2003. He made nine Pro Bowl appearances and was equally good against the run and the pass. He had 26 interceptions during his career.

Safety Brian Dawkins was with the Broncos for the 2009-2011 seasons after playing in Philadelphia from 1996-2008. He had a reputation for being a fierce defender. Dawkins had 28 forced fumbles and 37 interceptions in his 224 NFL games.