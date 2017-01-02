Wade Phillips says he’s ‘still hoping to be with the Broncos’ in 2017

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips hopes that he will remain with the team for the 2017 season.

Phillips tweeted the he is “still hoping to be with the Broncos” after Gary Kubiak retired as head coach on Monday.

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Phillips also added some humor with another tweet beforehand saying, “Coaches life — unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

Coaches life–unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Broncos general manager John Elway said on Monday that the search for a new head coach will begin immediately, but that none of the current coaching staff will be considered.

Elway added that the new head coach will decide if Phillips will stay with the Broncos.

Phillips will no doubt be one of the hottest candidates for defensive coordinator positions around the NFL. He was the mastermind behind the defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Phillips has held several defensive coordinator and interim head coaching positions with teams around the league. He has also previously held head coaching positions with the Broncos (1993-1994), the Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and the Dallas Cowboys (2007-2010).