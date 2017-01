Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO - There are two storms to watch this week. Both deliver snow to the ski areas, but it's the 2nd storm that's more intense. This video details both the timing of the storms and forecast snow amounts.

You can already see the "Wall" sitting over the Mountains. Photographer Kathy Hill of Berthoud snapped this photo of it this morning. When you look west and see clouds like this shrouding the Mountains it usually means wind and snow is occurring.