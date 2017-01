An American journalist captured what he called “a glorious glimpse of our dystopian future” while riding the subway in Beijing.

It’s an ad for “sports haze mask.”

Beijing's subway ads offer a glorious glimpse of our dystopian future. pic.twitter.com/amM5NZx8fU — David Ramli (@Davidramli) January 2, 2017

The website for the MOPS portable air purifier states, “With me, rest assured that breathing without fear of haze, enjoy a healthy life every day!”

It’s available in obsidian black, snow blue and space ash. It’s about $40.

Beijing has been experiencing extreme smog, which some are calling an “airpocalypse.”