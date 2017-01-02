Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in southwest Denver

DENVER — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in southwest Denver late Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the Loretto Heights apartment complex in the 3400 block of South Lowell Boulevard.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, but one was later pronounced dead. The second victim was treated and released, police said.

The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released.

Police said there is one suspect on the loose but there is no description available.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.