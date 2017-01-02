× Police: Florida man stabs son during fight at Fountain KOA campground

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Florida man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son during a New Year’s Eve fight at a KOA campground, the Fountain Police Department said.

Ovidio Lopez, Jr., 52, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault after police responded to the campground in the 8100 block of Bandley Drive about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Ovidio Lopez III, 27, was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds that were described as life-threatening. His exact condition is not known.

Lopez Jr. is being held on $10,000 bond.