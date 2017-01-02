Pilot passed out in cockpit arrested on suspicion of being drunk, police say

A pilot who allegedly passed out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in Canada was arrested on suspicion of being drunk, police said.

Capt. Miroslav Gronych was “behaving oddly before he became unconscious in the cockpit,” Calgary Police said. The 37-year-old Slovak national was due to fly the plane, with 99 passengers and six crew members, from Calgary to Regina and Winnipeg, before flying on to Cancun, Mexico.

He was escorted out of the cockpit right before the plane was scheduled to take off.

“Initial tests conducted by police indicate the pilot was severely impaired by alcohol,” police said in a statement.

CNN later reported that his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with having control of an aircraft while impaired.

Budget airline Sunwing apologized for their pilot’s behavior and commended the rest of the crew for their diligence in handling what they described as a “very unfortunate matter.”

Sunwing said the plane took off a short time after with a different pilot.