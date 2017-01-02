One injured, 8 displaced after fire at Big Bunny Motel in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- One person was injured and eight people were displaced after a fire at the Big Bunny Motel on Sunday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Investigator on scene @ motel fire on Colfax. Crews now doing overhaul. pic.twitter.com/WYEcPwIQ4Q — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 2, 2017

The fire at the motel at 6218 W. Colfax Ave. was reported just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames, and they were able to get it under control.

The fire was contained to one unit and everyone inside was able to get out safely, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.