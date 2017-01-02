It’s 2017! What’s your New Year resolution(s)?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Oh New Year, what a treat you are! Not only do we get to grow a little older (and hopefully wiser) but we get to come up with a list of things we want to change about ourselves. We call them 'New Year's Resolutions".

Of course, there are the typical resolutions: "lose weight", "exercise more", "eat healthier", "read more books"... but then there are those that are a little more personal.

Some Coloradans shared their 'personal' resolutions with Channel 2's Kevin Torres during his Unique 2 Colorado segment. Watch his report to see what they had to say!