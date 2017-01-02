How to get rid of unwanted advertising email

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Most people can agree that spending time deleting unwanted advertising emails isn't the most fun use of time. And now it seems like it's just getting worse.

Unsubscribing unwanted advertising email, one annoying ad at a time, still works. But if you don't relish hitting delete several times a day, there are other ways to get rid of those unwanted advertisements.

Use email app tools

Apple and Google's app for Android have apps that will detect unwanted email. Tap it and Apple, for example, will fire off an email asking to be removed from the unwanted mailing list.

Unroll Me app

Get the Unroll Me app. This app allows you to coral all email, newsletters and social media into one daily email. That allows you to easily bulk-unsubscribe.

You access this free service on the web at unroll.me. Just enter your email to get started.

Manually unsubscribe

Last but not least, you can manually unsubscribe unwanted advertising, one at a time. Just click, follow the steps, and voila! You've successfully deleted one source. Hopefully.

The Federal Trade Commission requires all commercial email messages to tell recipients how to opt out of receiving future email. Most of the time you can find this at the bottom of the email.

If your unsubscribe request isn't honored, you can file a complaint with the FCC.