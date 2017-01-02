Gary Kubiak retires as Broncos coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Gary Kubiak retired as Broncos coach Monday, one day after the team finished the regular-season with a 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders and news broke that he would retire because of health reasons, the team announced.

Several players said after Sunday’s win that Kubiak had told them that he would be stepping down after two seasons that included a Super Bowl championship last season.

At a Monday morning news conference at team headquarters, Kubiak thanked everyone in the organization, media members and the fans.

“I’m retiring from coaching,” he said. “I’m getting out of coaching.”

Broncos general manager John Elway said he and Kubiak talked his decision multiple times but a conversation in Kansas City over Christmas weekend made it certain that the coach was “dead set on starting a new chapter in his life.”

On Oct. 9, Kubiak was rushed to a hospital after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. He was diagnosed with a complex migraine condition that caused extreme fatigue and body weakness.