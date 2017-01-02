× Finding David: Search for missing 6-year-old continues as reward increased to $10,000

AURORA, Colo. – There is now a $10,000 reward for David Puckett, a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on Monday morning due to the amount of time that David has been missing and the impending cold weather.

At a press conference Monday night, authorities asked the public to check their yards, including cabinets and old vehicles – anything a 6-year-old could crawl into. Police say just calling his name won’t be enough.

Authorities also asked people to review any surveillance cameras they may have in the area.

David was reported missing on Saturday and police said Monday night that he was last seen one hour before he was reported missing in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt, a thin tan coat, and black and orange boots, police said. He is described as 3-foot and 48 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has a slight to moderate learning disability.

Police said they’ve used helicopters, drones and bloodhounds to search for David. Water rescue crews have also been searching cracks in ice.

Authorities said on Monday they will continue to search for as long as it takes.

If you have any information you think may help, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous.