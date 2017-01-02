× Finding David: Search for missing 6-year-old boy continues Monday

AURORA, Colo. — Volunteers who want to help search for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday night can meet at Olympic Park in Aurora on Monday.

#FindingDavid We will be organizing at Olympic Park again today. More details will come at 10 as we're preparing this a.m. Ty 4 ur patience. https://t.co/ALU6h9vOKr — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 2, 2017

More than 150 volunteers helped search for David Puckett on Sunday.

David was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt, a thin tan coat, and black and orange boots, police said. He is described as 3-foot and 48 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has a history of wandering away and has a slight to moderate learning disability.

The Arapahoe County Search and Rescue, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Denver Police Department and the FBI are assisting the Aurora Police Department in the search.

Investigators sent out three emergency notification calls to approximately 27,000 residents in the area to let them know the boy is missing, but without evidence of an abduction, the CBI will not activate an AMBER Alert.

The CBI said criteria for an alert must include evidence that the child is in immediate danger, or serious bodily harm or death. Many said Sunday they believe the cold weather should qualify.

“I’m worried with how cold it is that something might really bad happen to him,” said David’s mom, Stephanie Puckett.