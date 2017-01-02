Experts optimistic rent will stabilize in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Data analysts predict rent in Denver will stabilize during 2017, welcome news for renters burdened with high rent payments.

Andrew Woo is a data scientist at Apartment List. The only company crunches numbers, analyzing prices in rental markets across the country.

"Overall I think the picture is good. Rents are starting to come down," said Woo.

The average price of a two-bedroom apartment in Denver is $1,760, while a one-bedroom apartment averages $1,350. Woo said the average price for a two-bedroom has gone up $500 since the beginning of 2014.

"We have seen rent increase by close to $500 in just the most recent 3 years which is why renters are feeling so much pain. The good news is those prices are starting to stabilize a little bit," said Woo.

While rent prices will increase in 2017, Woo and his team predict prices will go up 2 to 4 percent, compared to recent years where rent increased 6 to 8 percent. Woo said rent for luxury apartments will stabilize first, then the rest of the market will follow.

According to data, Wash Park is the most expensive neighborhood to live in Denver for renters, with one-bedrooms averaging $1,520 and two-bedrooms averaging $2,070. The second most expensive neighborhood is Five-Points. Speer takes third, with an average one-bedroom costing $1,270 and $1,880 for a two-bedroom.

The least expensive Denver neighborhood is Hampden with one-bedroom apartments costing $1,060 and two-bedroom apartments costing $1,350. Virginia Village is the second most affordable Denver neighborhood with $1,350 for two-bedrooms and $1,110 for one-bedrooms. Coming in third is Windsor, with an average for $1,380 for a two-bedroom and $1,120 for one-bedrooms.

