Eastbound I-70 reopens east of Sheridan after multiple crashes

DENVER -- Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed east of Sheridan Boulevard for nearly an hour Monday morning because of at least two crashes, the Denver Police Department said.

The crashes happened just before 8 a.m. involving five, police said.

Traffic quickly backed up beyond Sheridan Boulevard toward Wadsworth Boulevard. All lanes reopened about 8:50 a.m.

Police were allowing some vehicles to pass on the shoulder, while some drivers were turning around and exiting the interstate on on-ramps.

It's not known if there are any injuries or the cause of the crashes.