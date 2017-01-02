Dog helps protect injured dog stranded on railroad tracks for 2 days

UZHHOROD, Ukraine – An injured dog who couldn’t move from some snowy railroad tracks was kept safe by another furry friend.

ABC News reports that another dog made sure Lucy, the injured dog, was kept safe for two days.

Video posted to Facebook shows the dog holding Lucy’s head down as a train passed to keep her from getting hit. The post has since gone viral with over 71,000 shares and over 1 million views.

The guard dog also made sure Lucy stayed warm as temperatures dropped.

The Ukraine man who posted the videos on Christmas Day was part of the rescue efforts to remove Lucy from the tracks. According to a translation of his Facebook post, the guard dog reportedly would not let people close them.

The man called the dogs’ bond “instinct, love, friendship,” according to a Russian translation of his Facebook post.

ABC News reports that an animal shelter was able to remove the dogs from the tracks and they were later reunited with their owners.