Daybreak Delights: Chef David’s Favorite Oatmeal

Chef David's Favorite Oatmeal

What you need

3-1/4 Cups water

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 Cups rolled oats

Toppings

Bittersweet chocolate chips

Toasted Walnuts

Fresh sliced Bananas

What To Do

Combine water, salt, and oats in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil- then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally until oatmeal has softened and cooked.

(About 5 minutes)

Oatmeal tips: If using steal cut oats combine all ingredients the night before and allow oats to absorb water by sitting in the water all night. This will reduce the cooking time. (Regular cook time for steak cut oats is about 25 minutes at a simmer) For Steal Cut Oats increase the water to 4 Cups total. (Steal Cut Oats can also be cooked in a slow cooker)

Once oatmeal is cooked portion your desired amount into a bowl and add desired toppings. (Chocolate Chips, Walnuts, and Sliced Bananas are Chef David's favorite.)

Alternate version

Try adding fresh raspberries and white chocolate chips.